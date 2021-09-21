DZ Deathrays, Jesswar and Saint Lane billed for the return of Valley Fiesta

DZ Deathrays, Jesswar and Saint Lane are among more than 150 artists billed for the return of Brisbane’s Valley Fiesta festival.

Making its return next month, organisers of the street festival have earmarked more than 150 Aussie acts to perform at 21 different venues in the Queensland capital between October 28 and 30.

Billed are hometown heroes Hope D, Beddy Rays, and rapper Nerve, as well as Carmouflage Rose, King Stingray, VOIID and Wharves among others. The full line-up and venues can be found on the Valley Fiesta website.

With a gradual return of live events in Queensland, Hope D spoke of Valley Fiesta’s comeback in a press statement, “We are so lucky to be at this stage (so to speak), and I can’t wait to be a part of such an incredible festival run by an incredible team for incredible artists to be enjoyed by incredible people.”

Echoing the sentiment was Powderfinger guitarist and Valley Fiesta ambassador, Ian Haug, who said, “I’ve been to nearly every Valley Fiesta over the last 24 years and every year is wildly different.

“The venues are varied, the bands are diverse and the Brisbane audiences are excitable. What could go wrong? I love the music scene in the Valley.”