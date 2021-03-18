DZ Deathrays link up with Ecca Vandal for new single ‘Fear The Anchor’

DZ Deathrays have teamed up with Ecca Vandal for their latest single, ‘Fear The Anchor’, taken from their forthcoming album.

Clocking in at just under two minutes, the high-octane single sees Vandal and band vocalist Shane Parsons take on the verses and chorus together. A black and white music video, filmed with a fisheye filter, has also been released to accompany the track.

Watch the clip for ‘Fear The Anchor’ below:

Advertisement

‘Fear The Anchor’ is lifted from DZ Deathrays’ forthcoming LP, ‘Positive Rising: Part 2’, due out July 9 through I Oh You. In a statement, Parsons explained the process behind recording the song.

“We actually changed the key in pre-production so both our voices for the track and I think it was for the better,” Parsons said.

“When it came time to working in the studio it was really fun to bounce ideas around between everyone and have Ecca add extra melodies throughout the song. I hope we all get to share a stage again and thrash this one out!”

READ MORE: Here are 14 Australian albums and EPs to look forward to in 2021

Ecca Vandal’s last full-length was her self-titled debut album in 2017. The album was given four stars from NME, labelling it as “one of the year’s brightest debuts”.

Advertisement

Since the album, Vandal has appeared on a number of singles with other artists, including Alice Ivy, Void of Vision and Hilltop Hoods.