Listen to DZ Deathrays’ frenetic new single ‘Paranoid’

Brisbane noise-rockers DZ Deathrays have shared their first single for the year, a fuzzed-out, riff-heavy cut titled ‘Paranoid’ that oscillates between tension and release.

“I think at the time I was thinking about the way I kept questioning myself in different aspects in life,” frontman Shane Parsons explained in a press statement. “Loosely it’s about that, wanting to go in a certain direction with something but having this lingering thing stopping you or setting up roadblocks here and there.”

‘Paranoid’ arrives alongside a video directed by Katie Ridley, which, through a first-person perspective, depicts a punter’s alcohol-fuelled night at a DZ gig, interspersed with footage of the band’s characteristically frenetic live show. Watch that below:

‘Paranoid’ marks the first new music from DZ Deathrays since the deluxe edition of their 2021 album ‘Positive Rising: Part 2’ arrived. The album – which followed 2019’s ‘Positive Rising: Part 1’ – was previewed with singles like Ecca Vandal collaboration ‘Fear The Anchor’, ‘All Or Nothing’ and ‘Make Yourself Mad’.

Last year also saw DZ Deathrays team up with Nerve to cover ‘Rock Star’ by N.E.R.D. on triple j’s Like a Version, cover Blur‘s ‘Song 2’ for Amazon Music, and share their own rendition of ‘Hot Potato’ for The Wiggles‘ tribute album ‘ReWiggled’.

In late 2020, they united with fellow Brisbane rockers WAAX to cover each other’s songs – DZ delivering their take on ‘FU’ and WAAX returning the favour with a rendition of ‘Fired Up’.