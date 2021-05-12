DZ Deathrays rail against sensationalist media on ‘Make Yourself Mad’

DZ Deathrays have shared new single ‘Make Yourself Mad’, the fourth to be lifted from forthcoming album ‘Positive Rising: Part 2’.

On the track, frontman Shane Parsons makes a plea for listeners to “get off the internet” and “turn down the noise” – suggesting an alternative to getting riled up by online misinformation and sensationalist media.

“Sometimes the simplest answer to people getting frustrated by other people’s opinions is to just leave it alone,” Parsons explains. “Remove yourself.”

Advertisement

‘Make Yourself Mad’ arrives alongside a Katie Ridley-directed video, which sees the trio thrashing the daylights out of a printer – an homage to the 1999 film Office Space. Watch below:

Prior to its release, DZ Deathrays shared the lyrics and chords to ‘Make Yourself Mad’ online, asking listeners to create their own interpretations of the song. Melbourne noise-pop duo Cry Club did just that, recording their own version which you can check out here.

‘Positive Rising: Part 2’ is set for a July 9 release, and will also feature previously-released singles ‘Fired Up’, ‘All or Nothing’ and the Ecca Vandal-featuring ‘Fear the Anchor’.

Earlier this year, NME included ‘Positive Rising: Part 2’ on its list of Australian albums to look forward to in 2021.

Advertisement

At the time, Parsons told NME the band “should have had this record out in 2020,” following the release of ‘Part 1’ in 2019. However, Parsons explained that he and his bandmates “wanted to give ourselves the best chance to showcase how proud we are of this album… both on and off the stage.”

“It’s definitely one of the biggest groove-based albums we have done to date, with some of my favourite riffs littered throughout,” he said.