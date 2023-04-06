DZ Deathrays share belting new single ‘Tuff Luck’, announce ‘R.I.F.F.’ album

DZ Deathrays have returned with an eruptive new single titled ‘Tuff Luck’, sharing it alongside the details for their upcoming sixth studio album.

In a press release, frontman Shane Parsons explained that he aimed to challenge himself with ‘Tuff Luck’, approaching the songwriting process with a considered level of simplicity: “I’ve always been the type of musician who loves to jam as many ideas into a song as possible but on this one, I wanted to challenge myself and focus on one bassline and work as many lyric ideas around that one idea as possible.

“It’s weird, you can have fun saying that we have royally fucked up. The drums in this song are some of the best on the album, [we] chopped [them] up alongside samples and treated them with different effects depending on where they came from.”

Have a look at the accompanying music video for ‘Tuff Luck’, directed by Phoebe Faye, below:

‘Tuff Luck’ comes as out third preview of DZ’s new album, following ‘Paranoid’ last November and ‘King B’ back in February. The record itself is titled ‘R.I.F.F.’ and is primed to arrive on June 2, marking the first release out on their own newly launched record label, DZ Worldwide.

“This album has been a different approach to recording for us,” the band said in a joint statement, “using multiple studios and bedrooms split across Brisbane and Sydney. We really took our time with this album, reworking songs along the way making it the longest recording process we have ever done, close to two years.

“What it’s ended up as is one of our most raucous and fun records yet revisiting some of the flavours of [DZ’s third album, 2018’s] ‘Bloody Lovely’ whilst adding a new style of production for us.”

You can see the cover art and tracklisting for ‘R.I.F.F.’ below, with pre-orders for the record available here.

1. ‘Paranoid’

2. ‘Hope For The Best’

3. ‘Tuff Luck’

4. ‘Interlude’

5. ‘Shadow Walk’

6. ‘King B’

7. ‘My Mind Is Eating Me Alive’

8. ‘Grounded Or Dead’

9. ‘Eat You Up’

10. ‘Slow Down Interlude’

11. ‘Love & Destruction’

12. ‘No Talk’

13. ‘Outro’

Fans will be able to see DZ perform songs from ‘R.I.F.F.’ live next month, with the band due to support Regurgitator on a national tour (see more details for that here). “These songs are ready for the stage and feel good with the volume up,” they teased, noting that it’s “all under the band’s mantra of why we do this”.