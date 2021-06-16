DZ Deathrays share new single, ‘Golden Retriever’, and announce national album tour

DZ Deathrays have shared the final single from ‘Positive Rising: Part 2’ ahead of its release next month, and announced the first block of dates for a national tour in support of the album.

Released today (June 16), ‘Golden Retriever’ taps into the Brisbane trio’s lighter side, driven by a summery vocal melody pinned down by overdriven electric guitars and thrashing percussion.

Watch the Joe Agius-directed video for ‘Golden Retriever’, starring a cast of actual golden retrievers as audacious studio workers, below:

Advertisement

“This film clip was definitely one of the most fun shoots we’ve done thanks to all the dogs who were there, says drummer Simon Ridley. “I’m really going to miss having six super happy golden retrievers running around out the back of film clip shoots.”

‘Golden Retriever’ serves as the fifth single from ‘Positive Rising: Part 2’, following ‘Fired Up’, ‘All Or Nothing’, ‘Fear The Anchor’ (a collaboration with Melbourne genre-bender Ecca Vandal) and ‘Make Yourself Mad’ (which the band encouraged fans to cover before its official release).

Though it doesn’t appear on the album, the band also recently delivered a cover of the WAAX track ‘F U’.

‘Positive Rising: Part 2’ is set for release on July 9 through I Oh You. The album was delayed multiple times due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and follows the August 2019 release of ‘Positive Rising: Part 1’.

DZ Deathrays will launch the album onstage this September, when the Brisbane trio head on a nine-date headlining tour. The run will kick off in Perth on Friday September 3, before rolling through the Margaret River, Hobart, Adelaide, the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast, Canberra, Newcastle and Wollongong.

Advertisement

Joining the band for all dates is Brisbane rapper Nerve, whose debut album, ‘Tall Poppy Season’, was released last month. Chatting about the record with NME, Nerve (aka Toby Nicholls) said: “I’m keen to show people a new chapter in what I’m doing, because I think I’ve changed a lot as an artist over the last year.”

Tickets for all shows are on sale now from DZ Deathrays’ website, with more dates due to be announced in the coming months.

DZ Deathrays’ ‘Positive Rising: Part 2’ tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

Friday 3 – Perth, Magnet House

Saturday 4 – Margaret River, The River

Friday 10 – Hobart, Uni Bar

Saturday 11 – Adelaide, The Gov

Saturday 18 – Gold Coast, Miami Marketta

Sunday 19 – Sunshine Coast, NightQuarter

Wednesday 22 – Canberra, Kambri

Thursday 23 – Newcastle, Cambridge Hotel

Saturday 25 – Wollongong, Wollongong Uni