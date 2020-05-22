DZ Deathrays release ‘Shred for Summer’ guitar tutorial video

If you’ve picked up a guitar while self-isolating, DZ Deathrays have something special for you.

The Brisbane noise-rockers have shared a how-to-play video on their YouTube channel for their song ‘Shred for Summer’. The video sees guitarists Shane Parsons and Lachlan Ewbank playing along to the song, which is tabbed out onscreen for you to follow along to.

Check it out below:

It’s the first of such videos the band have posted to their YouTube channel. It’s unclear at this stage whether there’s more to come or if this is a one-off clip.

‘Shred for Summer’ appears on DZ Deathrays’ third album ‘Bloody Lovely’, released back in 2018. A riff-heavy banger that’s become a staple of their live sets over the past couple of years, it’s an appropriate choice – the track is about Parsons’ love of playing guitar.

The band released latest album ‘Positive Rising: Part 1′ in August of last year. It marked their first album since becoming a trio, with the addition of touring guitarist Ewbank as a permanent fixture.

Back in April, DZ Deathrays released a cover of Choirboys’ 1988 hit ‘Run to Paradise’ as part of a campaign by Powerball to find Australia’s greatest power ballad, as nominated by fans.