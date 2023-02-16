DZ Deathrays spark an “epic force of motion” on belting new single ‘King B’

DZ Deathrays have returned with a fiery new single titled ‘King B’, hinting at a more experimental future for the Brisbane punk mainstays.

With the new cut, DZ said in a press release, the band aim to inspire an “epic force of motion”. Much like last November’s ‘Paranoid’ single, ‘King B’ taps into a buzzy and smoky soundscape inspired by the hard-rock greats of the ‘70s and ‘80s, with atmospheric synths and tinges of acoustic instruments adding a wealth of colour to an otherwise gritty and punkish palette.

In a press release, frontman Shane Parsons explained that ‘King B’ started off as “a riff that [co-guitarist Lachlan Ewbank] sent me” which was then “manipulated to fit in some chords that I put together”. The trio – rounded out by drummer Simon Ridley – worked through 17 versions of the track before finding a direction they were mutually excited by.

“I wanted a party song,” Parsons continued; “I wanted a track that was about getting people together and feeling the energy of that. Then one day it all came flowing to me in about 10 minutes. King B was the name of the riff and well, we celebrate it.

“It’s one of the biggest departures for DZ, starting a song with big synths and acoustic guitars, then dropping into one of the biggest riffs we have written to date, quickly deviating to more grinding synths, then a piano section then it’s riff to the end. Quite the adventure.”

Have a look at the accompanying music video for ‘King B’, directed by Phoebe Faye, below:

Expounding on the video’s concept, Faye explained in her own statement: “Shane, Lachlan and Simon really wanted to smash up some things. So, why not build a whole set that would be reduced to near-rubble? I mulled on the idea of why we would destroy a set for a while before the concept settled properly into place – and one thing that we all seemed to like was an air of ambiguity.

“I have a big love for The X Files, and I wanted to lean into that uncertainty that would also allow the viewer to impart their own interpretation. Are they science experiments? Are they captives? Is it a government conspiracy? Although there are a couple hints in the set design to what might really be going on.”

At the time of writing, it’s unconfirmed whether ‘King B’ serves to preview DZ Deathrays’ sixth album. Their fifth, the second part of their ‘Positive Rising’ duology, arrived in July of 2021, just shy of two years after the first part. That record was previewed by singles like the Ecca Vandal-assisted ‘Fear The Anchor’, ‘All Or Nothing’ and ‘Make Yourself Mad’, with a deluxe reissue landing in November of ’21.

2021 also saw DZ Deathrays team up with Nerve to cover ‘Rock Star’ by N.E.R.D. for triple j’s Like A Version segment, release their own cover of Blur’s ‘Song 2’ for Amazon Music, and drop a buzzy take on the Wiggles classic ‘Hot Potato’ for the ‘ReWiggled’ tribute album.