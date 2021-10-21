DZ Deathrays to release 8-bit phone game ‘Dive Bar Superstars’

DZ Deathrays have announced their latest foray into the world of video games, this time in the form of their very own title, Dive Bar Superstars.

The game was developed from scratch by drummer Simon Ridley, who worked on the game through the recent COVID-19 lockdowns. It’s set to launch next Friday (October 29), and will be available on iOS and Android devices.

According to a press release, Dive Bar Superstars will offer fans a hands-on look at the inner workings of DZ Deathrays, playing as the band members themselves “to get a glimpse of what it takes to work your way up from house parties to the main stage”.

Along the way, players will unlock various upgrades and digital tokens, including playable tracks from the DZ catalogue.

Take a look at a teaser for Dive Bar Superstars (featuring an original theme by DZ Deathrays) below:

“I think ultimately we’re always just looking for new and fun ways for us to bring our music to people,” the band said in a press release.

“The game gives us the opportunity to share a simplified perspective of what it sometimes feels like trying to ‘make it’ in a band. For example: saving up to blow all your money on pyro for a gig is one of the greatest joys of being in a rock band so it’s cool to be able to share that feeling a little with our fans.”

Dive Bar Superstars won’t be DZ’s first crossover with the gaming world, however – the band appeared on soundtracks for last year’s Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 & 2 remake, and EA Sports’ NHL 22. The band also recently launched a Twitch account, where they often livestream themselves gaming.

The band will utilise their Twitch to launch Dive Bar Superstars next Friday, going up against fellow rocker Jamie Timony (These New South Whales, MOSSY). The band have also promised surprise appearances by “a few secret ANZ-based creators”.

DZ Deathrays released their fifth studio album, ‘Positive Rising: Part 2’, back in July. It was flanked by the singles ‘Fired Up’, ‘All Or Nothing’, ‘Fear The Anchor’ (a collaboration with Melbourne genre-bender Ecca Vandal), ‘Make Yourself Mad’ (which the band encouraged fans to cover before its official release), and ‘Golden Retriever’.

NME highlighted the album as one of its top picks for July 2021, with writer David James Young saying: “Much like fellow high-octane delayed sequel F9, ‘Part 2’ is worth the wait.”

The band are set to launch it onstage next year, with an 11-date headline tour booked to go down throughout March and April. Tickets and details for each date can be found on DZ Deathrays’ website. Fans can also catch them at the 2021 edition of Brisbane’s Valley Fiesta festival, where they’ll perform a DJ set next Friday.

Earlier this week, DZ Deathrays were announced as one of the acts set to perform alongside The Wiggles’ original lineup on an 18+ arena tour. The seven-date run will kick off next January, with DZ slated to open for the beloved children’s band at their Brisbane show.