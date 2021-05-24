e4444e announces collaborative art performance ‘Invisible Stone’ with lovedavid and Skip Willcox

Musician Romy Church – aka e4444e – has announced that a new “immersive arts experience,” created with creative director lovedavid and choreographer Skip Willcox, will be headed to Sydney in June.

The collaborative performance was inspired by Ryōan-ji, a Japanese Zen temple garden with distinctive rock formations. According to a description, Invisible Stone represents “what we cannot set, though it is ever present, influencing our everyday lives in ways we can’t yet imagine.”

It will combine art, sound and dance, with a score composed and performed by Church on the evening paired with visual elements and dance. The event description goes on to explain this is done “to explore the interplay between the cosmic and the mundane; a shiver with no chill; a lump in the throat; a premonition.”

Invisible Stone was first previewed in Newcastle back in February, and will make its Sydney premiere at the Seymour Centre on June 24. Support will come from producer Flower Boy. Tickets are available here.

‘Coldstream Road’, Church’s debut album under the e4444e moniker, arrived back in June of last year, preceded by singles ‘Wind Nocturne’ and ‘Solar’.

The following month, he released a short film about the album’s creative process made by frequent collaborator David Lobb, shot over a trip to Tasmania earlier in the year. At one point in the documentary, Church described the writing process which led to the album.

“It was just so new to me to play without heaps of sounds going at once,” he said. “[I was] trying to find a way to play guitar… that [was] stripped back, like heaps of music I like. It seemed like I was just writing a Neil Young song or something.”