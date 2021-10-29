e4444e announces new album ‘Autumnal Eve’

Newcastle songwriter Romy Church – aka e4444e – has announced he’ll release new album ‘Autumnal Eve’ next month.

The follow-up to last year’s ‘Coldstream Road’ is set to arrive November 19 via Spunk, and to coincide, Church has shared new single ‘Wear No Flag’.

Leading on from last month’s ‘Bushfire Story’, the new song is a dynamic, propulsive cut that still retains the lush textural palette and sonic exploration at the heart of e444e’s work. “I wanted to make my own rock album,” Church says of the forthcoming project, an influence which can be heard distinctly throughout ‘Wear No Flag’.

Advertisement

Listen below:

“The air was so cold on those mornings in the back brick courtyard in our townhouse on Gibson Street,” Church says of the writing process for the new album. “I would go to the beach first thing, come home and make coffee or tea, read my book and play guitar. The songs just started leaking out.”

‘Autumnal Eve’ will mark Church’s second album under the e4444e moniker in as many years after he released ‘Coldstream Road’ in June of 2020. The album featured in NME‘s list of recommended Australian albums for that month, where it was praised as “his most ambitious and challenging release to date”.

e4444e’s ‘Autumnal Eve’ tracklist is:

1. ‘Bushfire Story’

2. ‘Seven’

3. ‘Lightning Bolt’

4. ‘Blank Blue May’

5. ‘Wear No Flag’

6. ‘Reflection Pool’

7. ‘Dreaming Pool’

8. ‘Burning’

9. ‘Thunder’

10. Shark Story’