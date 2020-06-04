e4444e shares new single ‘Solar’

e4444e – the solo project of Newcastle’s Romy Church – has released a new single, ‘Solar’, ahead of the release of his debut record.

In addition to the track, e4444e has also released an accompanying lyric video, produced by David Lobb.

Watch the lyric video for ‘Solar’ below:

Advertisement

In a statement, Church explained that before ‘Solar’, he hadn’t recorded many songs that were just acoustic guitar and vocals.

“It took me a while to decide whether I would want to add more or just leave it as it is. I think that was a turning point into how I practice playing music now. I remember I was thinking about it and listening to Michael Hurley’s first album in a park in the afternoon and realised I didn’t need anything more than any of the parts in my head,” Church said.

“I rushed back home and recorded the demo which is pretty much what the album version sounds like except without Noah’s melodicas, glocks and Lemonheads-esque vox.”

E4444e’s debut album, ‘Coldstream Road’, will be released Friday June 12 through Spunk and has been described as having “a very natural, earthy, wet green feeling”. He’s also announced a listening party in Newcastle at the Lass O’Gowrie Hotel for release day, with a capacity of 50 people due to coronavirus restrictions. Church will perform a short set, and sell vinyl copies of ‘Coldstream Road’.

Advertisement

In addition to ‘Solar’, the singer-songwriter recently released ‘Wind Nocturne‘, along with a lyric video.