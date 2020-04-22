e4444e shares new single ‘Wind Nocturne’, announces debut album

Newcastle-based singer-songwriter and producer e4444e has announced his debut album ‘Coldstream Road’, alongside a new single, ‘Wind Nocturne’.

To coincide with the single, e4444e — real name Romy Church — has also dropped an accompanying animated music video, created by artist David Lobb.

‘Coldstream Road’ was written, recorded and produced solely by Church, who said the album “has a very natural, earthy, wet green feeling” to him. The album will be released on June 12 via Spunk Records.

But the LP almost never saw the light of the day. After completing the majority of tracking and mixing, the hard drive containing his unfinished songs was left on the roof of Church’s car before he drove off. A few days later, Church found the hard drive smashed to pieces by the roadside — everything was lost, save for raw acoustic demos and vocal takes.

In a seemingly miraculous effort, Church re-recorded the majority of the album at home in just four days. “I was working pretty much as soon as I got up till about six in the afternoon,” he said.

“It didn’t feel rushed, I just knew exactly what I wanted to do and did it. I think it kind of needed to happen. It made the album what I wanted it to be, just me letting the songs dress themselves.”

Church has released four EPs and a string of singles over the past few years. His latest release was the single ‘Wolves’ in February.