Eaglemont, Baby Blue and more acts join new livestream festival, Couch Days

A handful of Australian artists will join forces for a new live-streamed music festival called Couch Days this Easter weekend.

Couch Days will take place on the evening of Easter Sunday (April 12) and feature a lineup of Eaglemont, Baby Blue, Aydin Sayar, Higher Places and Yi-Lynn. Similar to other Instagram Live festivals, audience members can get involved by visiting the Instagram profiles of the musicians and watching their 20-minute sets.

Couch Days is organised by Rockhopper Records’ Francesca Chong, who also plays the drums for Australian acts Bec Sandridge and Cry Club.

“I had planned on booking heaps of gigs for the artists I manage, but suddenly there was nowhere to go,” Chong said.

The audience is also encouraged to donate to the artists and organisers. Donations are currently open through Rockhopper’s website and will close on Sunday, April 19.

Couch Days will not just be a one-off event; Chong said the livestream will take place fortnightly on weeknights following the debut concert. There will also be a special edition of Couch Days titled ‘Couch Gays’, which will feature a lineup completely made up of LGBTQ+ artists.

Couch Days joins fellow livestream festivals ISOL-AID and Delivered, Live in fundraising for artists who’ve lost income due to the new restrictions put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.