Eagles extend farewell tour with Steely Dan into 2024 with new dates

The Eagles have extended their ‘Long Goodbye’ farewell tour into 2024 with special guests Steely Dan. You can see the full list of new dates below.

‘The Long Goodbye’ will see the Eagles – comprising Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill and Deacon Frey – “perform as many shows in each market as their audience demands”, per a press release.

The band will have added a string of new shows including ones in Palm Springs (CA), St. Louis, Omaha, Tulsa, New Orleans, Orlando, and Charlotte.

Tickets for the new shows will go on sale on November 17 here.

Check out the full list of dates below:

NOVEMBER 2023

9 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

14 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

17 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

18 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

JANUARY 2024

5 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

6 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

12 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

13 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

16 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena

19 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

20 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

FEBRUARY 2024

2 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

3 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

6 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

10 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha

13 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

16 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

17 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

MARCH 2024

1 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

4 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

8 – Chicago, IL – United Center

9 – Chicago, IL – United Center

13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

14 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

16 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

In a joint statement earlier this year, the band said of the tour: “The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe; keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds. Credit and thanks go to our longtime management team, our dedicated road crew, and our exceptional backup musicians for providing skilled and steadfast support, throughout these many years.

“We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful. Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle.”

Last year also saw The Eagles embark on a European and UK/Ireland tour, which included a concert at BST Hyde Park in London.