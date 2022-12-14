Heaps Good reveal set times and map ahead of 2023 debut

The inaugural Heaps Good festival will take place in less than a month, debuting at Adelaide Showground on January 6 with sets from Arctic Monkeys, CHVRCHES, Peggy Gou, Jamie xx, Spacey Jane and many more.

Organisers have today (December 14) shared both a map of the event’s site and its set times. Heaps Good will be held across two stages – Eucalyptus for more rock and pop-oriented acts, and Bottlebrush for electronic and dance sets.

Acts will perform on the Eucalyptus stage from 11:45am, with local band Mum Thinks Blue kicking off the proceedings. Local DJ Claude will get the Bottlebrush stage started at midday, while Peggy Gou will close it with a set beginning at 7:55pm. Meanwhile, Arctic Monkeys will see the festival out with a headline set on the Eucalyptus stage from 9:45pm.

Advertisement

Heaps Good was announced in May, around the same time as Falls Festival and Lost Paradise – with all three events sharing acts. Other acts confirmed for Heaps Good’s debut are Ocean Alley, G Flip, PinkPantheress, King Stingray, Peach PRC, Young Franco, CC:DISCO!, Pretty Girl, Subjoi and Ebony Boadu. Tickets are still on sale – find them here.

Heaps Good 2023 set times

Eucalyptus Stage

11:45AM Mum Thinks Blue

12:25PM Welcome to Country

12:35PM Peach PRC

1:35PM King Stingray

2:40PM PinkPantheress

3:45PM G Flip

5:00PM Ocean Alley

6:30PM Spacey Jane

8:00PM CHVRCHES

9:45PM Arctic Monkeys

Bottlebrush stage

12:00PM Claude

1:00PM Ebony Boadu

2:00PM Subjoi

3:00PM Pretty Girl

4:00PM CC:DISCO!

5:00PM Young Franco

6:30PM Jamie xx

7:55PM Peggy Gou

Stay tuned to NME for more Australian music festival news