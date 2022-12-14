NewsMusic News

Heaps Good reveal set times and map ahead of 2023 debut

See when and where to catch the likes of Arctic Monkeys, CHVCRCHES, Peggy Gou, Jamie xx and many more

By Alex Gallagher
Arctic Monkeys, CHVRCHES
Arctic Monkeys, CHVRCHES. Credit: Zackery Michael, Sebastian Mlynarski/Kevin J Thomson

The inaugural Heaps Good festival will take place in less than a month, debuting at Adelaide Showground on January 6 with sets from Arctic Monkeys, CHVRCHES, Peggy Gou, Jamie xx, Spacey Jane and many more.

Organisers have today (December 14) shared both a map of the event’s site and its set times. Heaps Good will be held across two stages – Eucalyptus for more rock and pop-oriented acts, and Bottlebrush for electronic and dance sets.

Acts will perform on the Eucalyptus stage from 11:45am, with local band Mum Thinks Blue kicking off the proceedings. Local DJ Claude will get the Bottlebrush stage started at midday, while Peggy Gou will close it with a set beginning at 7:55pm. Meanwhile, Arctic Monkeys will see the festival out with a headline set on the Eucalyptus stage from 9:45pm.

Advertisement

Heaps Good was announced in May, around the same time as Falls Festival and Lost Paradise – with all three events sharing acts. Other acts confirmed for Heaps Good’s debut are Ocean Alley, G Flip, PinkPantheress, King Stingray, Peach PRC, Young Franco, CC:DISCO!, Pretty Girl, Subjoi and Ebony Boadu. Tickets are still on sale – find them here.

Heaps Good 2023 map
Heaps Good 2023 map

Heaps Good 2023 set times
Eucalyptus Stage

11:45AM Mum Thinks Blue
12:25PM Welcome to Country
12:35PM Peach PRC
1:35PM King Stingray
2:40PM PinkPantheress
3:45PM G Flip
5:00PM Ocean Alley
6:30PM Spacey Jane
8:00PM CHVRCHES
9:45PM Arctic Monkeys

Bottlebrush stage

12:00PM Claude
1:00PM Ebony Boadu
2:00PM Subjoi
3:00PM Pretty Girl
4:00PM CC:DISCO!
5:00PM Young Franco
6:30PM Jamie xx
7:55PM Peggy Gou

Stay tuned to NME for more Australian music festival news

Advertisement

TRENDING

Advertisement