Heaps Good reveal set times and map ahead of 2023 debut

The inaugural Heaps Good festival will take place in less than a month, debuting at Adelaide Showground on January 6 with sets from Arctic Monkeys, CHVRCHES, Peggy Gou, Jamie xx, Spacey Jane and many more.
Organisers have today (December 14) shared both a map of the event’s site and its set times. Heaps Good will be held across two stages – Eucalyptus for more rock and pop-oriented acts, and Bottlebrush for electronic and dance sets.
Acts will perform on the Eucalyptus stage from 11:45am, with local band Mum Thinks Blue kicking off the proceedings. Local DJ Claude will get the Bottlebrush stage started at midday, while Peggy Gou will close it with a set beginning at 7:55pm. Meanwhile, Arctic Monkeys will see the festival out with a headline set on the Eucalyptus stage from 9:45pm.
Heaps Good was announced in May, around the same time as Falls Festival and Lost Paradise – with all three events sharing acts. Other acts confirmed for Heaps Good’s debut are Ocean Alley, G Flip, PinkPantheress, King Stingray, Peach PRC, Young Franco, CC:DISCO!, Pretty Girl, Subjoi and Ebony Boadu. Tickets are still on sale – find them here.
Heaps Good 2023 set times
Eucalyptus Stage
11:45AM Mum Thinks Blue
12:25PM Welcome to Country
12:35PM Peach PRC
1:35PM King Stingray
2:40PM PinkPantheress
3:45PM G Flip
5:00PM Ocean Alley
6:30PM Spacey Jane
8:00PM CHVRCHES
9:45PM Arctic Monkeys
Bottlebrush stage
12:00PM Claude
1:00PM Ebony Boadu
2:00PM Subjoi
3:00PM Pretty Girl
4:00PM CC:DISCO!
5:00PM Young Franco
6:30PM Jamie xx
7:55PM Peggy Gou
