News Music News

Earl Sweatshirt announces pop-up shops in Sydney and Melbourne

The rapper is in town for Laneway Festival

Karen Gwee
Earl Sweatshirt Laneway Festival 2020
Earl Sweatshirt performing at Laneway Festival 2020 in Auckland. Credit: David Simpson/WireImage via Getty Images

Today (January 30), Earl Sweatshirt announced pop-up shops in Sydney and Melbourne taking place next week, coinciding with his performances in Australia as part of Laneway Festival.

The Feet Of Clay pop-up stores – named for the rapper’s most recent project ‘Feet Of Clay’, released last November – will be open for one day only on Wednesday (February 5).

The Sydney pop-up will open at 10.30am that day at Storeroom Vintage in Surry Hills. The Melbourne shop will open its doors at 10am at The Sure Store on Manchester Lane. Per the Facebook events, both shops will close at 6pm.

Advertisement

According to the Facebook event descriptions, the pop-up shops will feature “brand new merch items and exclusive colourways”. There are no previews of the items on sale just yet. Check out the poster for both pop-ups below.

Earl Sweatshirt Sydney Melbourne pop up Laneway
Credit: Earl Sweatshirt Facebook

It’s unclear if Earl will be present at either pop-up. He will next take the Laneway stage at Brisbane Showgrounds on Saturday (February 1).

Earl performed an unreleased song at the first Laneway stop in Auckland, New Zealand on Monday (January 27). Check out fan-shot footage of the performance below:

Advertisement

Other hip-hop artists on the Laneway bill this year include J.I.D., bbno$ and Col3trane. Also playing Laneway this year are Charli XCX, The 1975, Mahalia, Oliver Tree and Omar Apollo.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Awards 2020

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 nominees

NME -
See which artists, albums and songs are up for gongs this year
Read more
Awards 2020

Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now

NME -
Vote for your top choices at the NME Awards 2020 now
Read more
Music News

The 1975 confirmed for closing performance at the NME Awards 2020

Andrew Trendell -
It's gonna get loud.
Read more
Advertisement

Read Next

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 nominees

See which artists, albums and songs are up for gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now

Vote for your top choices at the NME Awards 2020 now
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

The 1975 confirmed for closing performance at the NME Awards 2020

It's gonna get loud.
Music News Andrew Trendell -
Read more

NME Awards 2020: Glastonbury’s Emily Eavis to be crowned Godlike Genius

Bow down to a legend.
Festivals Andrew Trendell -
Read more

See the full list of Aussie NME Awards 2020 winners

See which Australian artists, albums and songs bagged gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more
NME Logo

NME is the world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.