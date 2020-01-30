Earl Sweatshirt announces pop-up shops in Sydney and Melbourne

Today (January 30), Earl Sweatshirt announced pop-up shops in Sydney and Melbourne taking place next week, coinciding with his performances in Australia as part of Laneway Festival.

The Feet Of Clay pop-up stores – named for the rapper’s most recent project ‘Feet Of Clay’, released last November – will be open for one day only on Wednesday (February 5).

The Sydney pop-up will open at 10.30am that day at Storeroom Vintage in Surry Hills. The Melbourne shop will open its doors at 10am at The Sure Store on Manchester Lane. Per the Facebook events, both shops will close at 6pm.

According to the Facebook event descriptions, the pop-up shops will feature “brand new merch items and exclusive colourways”. There are no previews of the items on sale just yet. Check out the poster for both pop-ups below.

It’s unclear if Earl will be present at either pop-up. He will next take the Laneway stage at Brisbane Showgrounds on Saturday (February 1).

Earl performed an unreleased song at the first Laneway stop in Auckland, New Zealand on Monday (January 27). Check out fan-shot footage of the performance below:

Other hip-hop artists on the Laneway bill this year include J.I.D., bbno$ and Col3trane. Also playing Laneway this year are Charli XCX, The 1975, Mahalia, Oliver Tree and Omar Apollo.