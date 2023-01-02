Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White has died aged 67.

The news was shared on Sunday (January 1) by his brother and bandmate Verdine White in an Instagram post.

White wrote: “Dearest Family Friends and Fans….. Our family is saddened today with the loss of an amazing and talented family member, our beloved brother Frederick Eugene ‘Freddie’ White.

“He joins our brothers Maurice, Monte and Ronald in heaven and is now drumming with the angels! Child protégé, member of the EWF ORIGINAL 9, with gold records at the young age of 16 years old! He was brother number 4 in the family lineup.

“But more than that at home and beyond he was the wonderful bro that was always entertaining and delightfully mischievous! And we could always count on him to make a seemingly bad situation more light hearted!”

Verdine added: “He will live in our hearts forever, rest in power beloved Freddie!! We thank you all for your love, blessings and support at this time. Soar high baby bro, we love you to the shining [stars] and back!”

Fred White – born Frederick Eugene Adams in Chicago in 1955 – met Donny Hathaway aged 15 and began touring with him before joining The Salty Peppers, a version of the group that would become Earth, Wind & Fire.

In 1974 he joined Verdine and their brother Maurice in Earth, Wind & Fire, going on to play on their biggest hits including ‘September’ and ‘Shining Star’.

Alongside his work in the band, he continued to drum for a host of artists including The Emotions and Ramsey Lewis.

Among those to pay tribute to White is Lenny Kravitz, who wrote under Verdine’s post: “Sending my love and deepest condolences to you and the family. I was blessed to have been in his presence and blessed to have been influenced by him. A true king. Rest in power.”