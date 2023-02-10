EarthGang plea for return of hard drives containing new music

EarthGang have appealed for the return of a lost hard drive containing new music.

The hard drive was lost in LA last weekend, where the rap duo were attending the Grammys at the Crypto.com Arena.

They took to Twitter and later Instagram to make a plea for the drive to be returned. “This black bag was last seen in LA Grammy weekend,” EarthGang wrote. “In it was our drives with our latest music. RT!! If anybody has seen it pleaseeeeeeeeeeeeeeee DM us.”

EarthGang spent the latter part of 2022 on tour with Gorillaz, opening for them on a run of North American shows.

Earlier that year, they released a new album, ‘Ghetto Gods’. In a four-star review of the album, NME wrote: “[Previous album] ‘Mirrorland’ may have offered more of a reflection on EarthGang’s personal lives, but with album two, it’s almost as though the duo are holding a mirror up to Atlanta. As they adopt the very sounds that cultivated them on their come-up, ‘Ghetto Gods’ should mark the start of EarthGang’s ascension to superstardom.”

Speaking to NME about how they viewed their hometown’s music scene, WowGr8 said: “It’s so ingrained in the culture; my whole life Atlanta has been running hip-hop.

“You can’t tell me that anybody else ran hip-hop. You can’t tell me New York ran hip-hop and I know they did: they started it. Coming up, I was listening to [Bankhead rapper] Kilo Ali as a kid. I been listening to [East Point duo] OutKast as a child, so I never thought about it. It’s what the norm is.”