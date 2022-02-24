EarthGang share ‘Amen’ featuring Musiq Soulchild alongside North American tour dates

Atlanta hip-hop duo EarthGang have released ‘Amen’ featuring R&B singer Musiq Soulchild, a new single off their upcoming album ‘Ghetto Gods’.
‘Amen”s confident beat lifts swaggering lyrics like “I’m bout to put a ring on, what you mad at me for / I ain’t tryna pressure you but who better than me boy” as its music video flickers between shots of Earthgang’s Olu and WowGr8 riding around in a car and in front of a gospel choir, among other scenes.
Watch the music video for EarthGang’s ‘Amen’ below.
EarthGang first announced the release of ‘Ghetto Gods’ in November last year with a trailer featuring a snippet of an album track and voiceover narration by 2 Chainz. However, the album failed to materialise on its designated release date of January 28, prompting the duo to release a statement on their Instagram two days later.
“Living every moment for other people can quickly become a prison,” the duo wrote. “We put our life into this Album and want it to see the light of day. Unfortunately, we can’t control everything. Our date was our date and all week we were frustrated and sad that our album wasn’t cleared.”
“We chose to keep some level of privacy as we were dealing with many feelings of disappointment, frustration, uncertainty as the moving pieces seem to never cease spinning. Think about how much this meant to you, now imagine how we feel about our music coming out that we’ve worked on through the peaks and valleys of the last years. So as we navigate this new space, balancing transparency and privacy please grant us grace.”
No new release date has been confirmed for ‘Ghetto Gods’ yet. The record is the follow-up to their 2019 debut, ‘Mirrorland’, and has been executive produced by Kawan “KP” Prather and Since The 80s. ‘Ghetto Gods’ will also feature the previously released songs ‘American Horror Story’ and ‘All Eyes On Me’.
Besides ‘Amen’, Earthgang have also shared North American dates for the Biodeghettable tour and announced several rescheduled European tour dates. The full list of tour dates can be found below and ticketing information here.
EarthGang’s Biodeghettable tour dates are:
MARCH 2022
Thursday 3 – FLORIDA, USA, Okeechobee 2022
APRIL 2022
Wednesday 20 – PORTLAND, USA, Crystal Ballroom
Friday 22 – SEATTLE, USA, Showbox SoDo
Saturday 23 – VANCOUVER, CA, Commodore Ballroom
Tuesday 25 – EUGENE, USA, McDonald Theatre
Wednesday 26 – EUGENE, USA, McDonald Theatre
Thursday 28 – OAKLAND, USA, Fox Theater
Friday 29 – LOS ANGELES, USA, The Novo by Microsoft
MAY 2022
Tuesday 3 – SANTA ANA, USA, Observatory
Wednesday 4 PHOENIX, USA, The Van Buren
Friday 6 SALT LAKE CITY, USA, The Depot
Saturday 7 DENVER, USA, Mission Ballroom
Tuesday 10 MINNEAPOLIS, USA, Fillmore Minneapolis
Wednesday 11 CHICAGO, USA, Radius Chicago
Thursday 12 ROYAL OAK, USA, Royal Oak Music Theatre
Saturday 14 COLUMBUS, USA, KEMBA Live!
Sunday 15 PITTSBURGH, USA, Stage AE
Wednesday 18 BROOKLYN, USA, Brooklyn Steel
Friday 20 SILVER SPRING, USA, The Fillmore
Sat 21 BALTIMORE, USA, Rams Head Live
Sunday 22 PHILADELPHIA, USA, The Fillmore Philadelphia
Monday 23 NEW HAVEN, USA, Toad’s Place
Thursday 26 TORONTO, CA, HISTORY
Friday 27 BOSTON, USA, Boston Calling Music Festival
Friday 27 MONTREAL, CA, Théâtre Corona
Tuesday 31 CLEVELAND, USA, House of Blues Cleveland
JUNE
Thursday 2 NORFOLK, USA, The Norva
Sunday 5 ST. PETERSBURG, USA, Jannus Live
Tuesday 7 FORT LAUDERDALE, USA, Revolution Live
Thursday 9 NEW ORLEANS, USA, Fillmore New Orleans
Friday 10 HOUSTON, USA, House of Blues Houston
Saturday 11 AUSTIN, USA, Emos Austin
Sunday 12 DALLAS, USA, House of Blues Dallas
Monday 13 OKLAHOMA, USA, Tower Theatre
Wednesday 15 BIRMINGHAM, USA, Iron City Bham
Friday 17 ATLANTA, USA, The Eastern
NOVEMBER
Thursday 24 MILAN, ITALY, Magazzini Generali
Friday 25 LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND, Docks Lausanne
Sunday 27 BIRMINGHAM, UK, The Mill, Digbeth
Monday 28 LONDON, UK, Roundhouse
Tuesday 29 LEEDS, UK, Stylus
DECEMBER
Thursday 1 BRISTOL, UK, Bristol O2 Academy
Friday 2 NEWCASTLE, UK, Riverside Newcastle
Sunday 4 GLASGOW, UK, Glasgow Galvanizers
Monday 5 DUBLIN, IRELAND, The Academy
Tuesday 6 MANCHESTER, UK, O2 Ritz
Friday 9 AMSTERDAM, NL, Melkweg
Saturday 10 ROTTERDAM, NL, Annabel
Sunday 11 ANTWERPEN, BEL, Muziekcentrum Trix
Monday 12 PARIS, FR, Le Trianon
Tuesday 13 FRANKFURT AM MAIN, DE, Zoom
Wednesday 14 CZESTOCHOWA, PL, Roxy
Wednesday 14 PRAHA 1, CZECHIA, Roxy
Thursday 15 WARSAW, PL, Proxima
Saturday 17 ARHUS C, DK, Train
Sunday 18 COPENHAGEN, DK, Amager Bio
Monday 19 STOCKHOLM, SE, Debaser Hornstulls Strand
Tuesday 20 OSLO, NO, Vulkan Arena
Thursday 22 BERLIN, DE, Kesselhaus
Friday 23 HAMBURG, DE, Gruenspan