EarthGang share ‘Amen’ featuring Musiq Soulchild alongside North American tour dates

Atlanta hip-hop duo EarthGang have released ‘Amen’ featuring R&B singer Musiq Soulchild, a new single off their upcoming album ‘Ghetto Gods’.

‘Amen”s confident beat lifts swaggering lyrics like “I’m bout to put a ring on, what you mad at me for / I ain’t tryna pressure you but who better than me boy” as its music video flickers between shots of Earthgang’s Olu and WowGr8 riding around in a car and in front of a gospel choir, among other scenes.

Watch the music video for EarthGang’s ‘Amen’ below.

EarthGang first announced the release of ‘Ghetto Gods’ in November last year with a trailer featuring a snippet of an album track and voiceover narration by 2 Chainz. However, the album failed to materialise on its designated release date of January 28, prompting the duo to release a statement on their Instagram two days later.

“Living every moment for other people can quickly become a prison,” the duo wrote. “We put our life into this Album and want it to see the light of day. Unfortunately, we can’t control everything. Our date was our date and all week we were frustrated and sad that our album wasn’t cleared.”

“We chose to keep some level of privacy as we were dealing with many feelings of disappointment, frustration, uncertainty as the moving pieces seem to never cease spinning. Think about how much this meant to you, now imagine how we feel about our music coming out that we’ve worked on through the peaks and valleys of the last years. So as we navigate this new space, balancing transparency and privacy please grant us grace.”

No new release date has been confirmed for ‘Ghetto Gods’ yet. The record is the follow-up to their 2019 debut, ‘Mirrorland’, and has been executive produced by Kawan “KP” Prather and Since The 80s. ‘Ghetto Gods’ will also feature the previously released songs ‘American Horror Story’ and ‘All Eyes On Me’.

Besides ‘Amen’, Earthgang have also shared North American dates for the Biodeghettable tour and announced several rescheduled European tour dates. The full list of tour dates can be found below and ticketing information here.

EarthGang’s Biodeghettable tour dates are:

MARCH 2022

Thursday 3 – FLORIDA, USA, Okeechobee 2022

APRIL 2022

Wednesday 20 – PORTLAND, USA, Crystal Ballroom

Friday 22 – SEATTLE, USA, Showbox SoDo

Saturday 23 – VANCOUVER, CA, Commodore Ballroom

Tuesday 25 – EUGENE, USA, McDonald Theatre

Wednesday 26 – EUGENE, USA, McDonald Theatre

Thursday 28 – OAKLAND, USA, Fox Theater

Friday 29 – LOS ANGELES, USA, The Novo by Microsoft

MAY 2022

Tuesday 3 – SANTA ANA, USA, Observatory

Wednesday 4 PHOENIX, USA, The Van Buren

Friday 6 SALT LAKE CITY, USA, The Depot

Saturday 7 DENVER, USA, Mission Ballroom

Tuesday 10 MINNEAPOLIS, USA, Fillmore Minneapolis

Wednesday 11 CHICAGO, USA, Radius Chicago

Thursday 12 ROYAL OAK, USA, Royal Oak Music Theatre

Saturday 14 COLUMBUS, USA, KEMBA Live!

Sunday 15 PITTSBURGH, USA, Stage AE

Wednesday 18 BROOKLYN, USA, Brooklyn Steel

Friday 20 SILVER SPRING, USA, The Fillmore

Sat 21 BALTIMORE, USA, Rams Head Live

Sunday 22 PHILADELPHIA, USA, The Fillmore Philadelphia

Monday 23 NEW HAVEN, USA, Toad’s Place

Thursday 26 TORONTO, CA, HISTORY

Friday 27 BOSTON, USA, Boston Calling Music Festival

Friday 27 MONTREAL, CA, Théâtre Corona

Tuesday 31 CLEVELAND, USA, House of Blues Cleveland

JUNE

Thursday 2 NORFOLK, USA, The Norva

Sunday 5 ST. PETERSBURG, USA, Jannus Live

Tuesday 7 FORT LAUDERDALE, USA, Revolution Live

Thursday 9 NEW ORLEANS, USA, Fillmore New Orleans

Friday 10 HOUSTON, USA, House of Blues Houston

Saturday 11 AUSTIN, USA, Emos Austin

Sunday 12 DALLAS, USA, House of Blues Dallas

Monday 13 OKLAHOMA, USA, Tower Theatre

Wednesday 15 BIRMINGHAM, USA, Iron City Bham

Friday 17 ATLANTA, USA, The Eastern

NOVEMBER

Thursday 24 MILAN, ITALY, Magazzini Generali

Friday 25 LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND, Docks Lausanne

Sunday 27 BIRMINGHAM, UK, The Mill, Digbeth

Monday 28 LONDON, UK, Roundhouse

Tuesday 29 LEEDS, UK, Stylus

DECEMBER

Thursday 1 BRISTOL, UK, Bristol O2 Academy

Friday 2 NEWCASTLE, UK, Riverside Newcastle

Sunday 4 GLASGOW, UK, Glasgow Galvanizers

Monday 5 DUBLIN, IRELAND, The Academy

Tuesday 6 MANCHESTER, UK, O2 Ritz

Friday 9 AMSTERDAM, NL, Melkweg

Saturday 10 ROTTERDAM, NL, Annabel

Sunday 11 ANTWERPEN, BEL, Muziekcentrum Trix

Monday 12 PARIS, FR, Le Trianon

Tuesday 13 FRANKFURT AM MAIN, DE, Zoom

Wednesday 14 CZESTOCHOWA, PL, Roxy

Wednesday 14 PRAHA 1, CZECHIA, Roxy

Thursday 15 WARSAW, PL, Proxima

Saturday 17 ARHUS C, DK, Train

Sunday 18 COPENHAGEN, DK, Amager Bio

Monday 19 STOCKHOLM, SE, Debaser Hornstulls Strand

Tuesday 20 OSLO, NO, Vulkan Arena

Thursday 22 BERLIN, DE, Kesselhaus

Friday 23 HAMBURG, DE, Gruenspan