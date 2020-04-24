East Arnhem Live series will see local Indigenous artists livestream performances

A new live-streamed concert series will offer an opportunity to virtually experience the natural scenery and Aboriginal culture of East Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory.

As the Sydney Morning Herald reports, the local Yolngu people rely heavily on tourism, but travel restrictions barring non-essential travel to the region due to concerns around coronavirus have left the industry largely non-existent.

In response, community radio station Yolŋu Radio and not-for-profit economic development company Developing East Arnhem Limited have commissioned the new series, East Arnhem Live, which will see performances broadcast from stunning locations in the East Arnhem Land area.

Advertisement

“Yolŋu, the traditional owners of East Arnhem Land, practise the longest continuing traditional culture in the world,” reads a statement from organisers. “At the centre of this culture is song, dance and connection to country.”

East Arnhem Live will also provide employment for local artists, supporting them while multiple gigs and major festivals are cancelled in the area due to the pandemic.

As organisers point out, the Arnhem Land area has seen many talented musicians emerge, including the legendary Yothu Yindi, or more recently, rapper Baker Boy.

Performers announced as part of the series so far include Yirrnga Yunupingu, Andrew Gurruwiwi Band, Yirrmal Marika and Rirratjinju Clan.

The first performance – Yirrnga Yunupingu, the current frontman of Yothu Yindi – will take place tomorrow (April 25) from 6:30PM ACST/7PM AEST, going live from the East Arnhem Land Facebook page.

Advertisement

Head to the East Arnhem Live site here for more details.