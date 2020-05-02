East Brunswick All Girls Choir share live album, their first release in two years

East Brunswick All Girls Choir have released a live recording of their 2018 ‘Teddywaddy’ album launch at the Northcote Social Club, their first full length release in two years. ‘Live at NSC’ is available exclusively on Bandcamp for their 24 hour revenue waiver — stream/purchase it below.

<a href="http://ebagc.bandcamp.com/album/live-at-nsc">Live at NSC by East Brunswick All Girls Choir</a>

The Milk! Records-signed band released their second album ‘Teddywaddy’ in June 2018, named from a near-abandoned town in northern Victoria. The band launched it at the Northcote Social Club a month later.

‘Live at NSC’ was mixed and mastered by vocalist-guitarist Marcus Hobbs. The tracklist predominantly consists of songs from ‘Teddywaddy’ with a small selection of cuts from their 2014 debut album ‘Seven Drummers’. It also includes an unreleased song, entitled ‘Ocean Noose’. Find the full tracklist below.

The band’s most recent recording was an appearance on last year’s ‘Milk On Milk’ compilation, where Milk! Records artists covered each other’s songs. East Brunswick All Girls Choir played Hachiku’s ‘Polar Bears’, while The Finks covered the ‘Teddywaddy’ album song ‘Dog FM’.

In 2019, the band were also nominated for Indie/Rock Live Act of the Year at the National Live Music Awards.

The tracklist of East Brunswick All Girls Choir’s ‘Live at NSC’ is:

01. Steeple People (live)

02. DOG FM (live)

03. 14 Clay Gully Court (live)

04. Rounds (live)

05. Never/Never (live)

06. Essendon 1986 (live)

07. Old Phil (live)

08. West Brunswick (live)

09. Ocean Noose (live)

10. Leave The City (live)

11. Cicada Chirps The Chicane (live)

12. Exile Spree (live)