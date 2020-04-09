E^ST releases new single ‘Maybe It’s Me’

E^st has released the fourth single from her forthcoming debut album.

After premiering earlier this week on triple j, ‘Maybe It’s Me’ has been released officially to streaming platforms today (April 10).

Listen to it below:



In a press statement, E^ST – aka Mel Bester – explained that ‘Maybe It’s Me’ is “about being a hot mess in life.”

“My music’s always been driven by my emotional state”, she says. “It’s the way I express how I’m feeling, but just as often it’s how I find out how I’m feeling.”

She goes on to add that ‘Maybe It’s Me’ comes from the lyrical perspective of “starting to wonder if maybe life has nothing to do with it and you just kinda suck.”

The album’s lead single, ‘Talk Deep’, was released in October of 2019, and would go on to score number 70 in the 2019 triple j Hottest 100 – E^ST’s second-ever placement in the countdown.

It was followed by ‘Flight Path’ in December 2019 and ‘Fresh Out Of Love’ in February 2020, the latter of which was released to coincide with the album’s official announcement.

2019 also saw the Sydney-based singer collaborating with the likes of Golden Vessel, SACHI and rapper Kwame.

The album is set for release on July 17 via Warner Music Australia.