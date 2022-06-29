Easy Life announce first-ever Australian shows for August 2022

Easy Life have announced a short run of Australian shows for this August, set to mark their first time performing to fans Down Under.

The Leicester, England-native band will play two gigs along the east coast, hitting up the Factory Theatre in Sydney on Thursday August 26, and The Night Cat in Melbourne on Friday 27. Tickets for both dates go on sale at 10am tomorrow (June 30) – find them here.

The shows come in support of Easy Life’s forthcoming second album, ‘Maybe In Another Life…’, which the band are set to release on August 12 via Island. Thus far, they’ve previewed the record with ‘Beeswax’ and the Kevin Abstract-assisted ‘Dear Miss Holloway’.

The ex-Brockhampton leader appeared onstage with Easy Life at this year’s Glastonbury festival, though he appeared to forget the lyrics to his guest verse. Speaking to NME, singer Murray Matravers said: “We thought it would be amazing to bring him out, so we flew him in and bless him, he forgot every single word. But just to see him walk side of stage, it was hilarious.”

Easy Life released their debut album, ‘Life’s A Beach’, last May. In a four-star review, NME’s Thomas Smith said the album “toes that line between serenity and uncertainty”, with “a melancholy streak [that] runs through the album’s second half”.

Easy Life’s 2022 Australian tour dates are:

AUGUST

Thursday 26 – Eora/Sydney, Factory Theatre

Friday 27 – Naarm/Melbourne, The Night Cat