Eat Your Heart Out drop idyllic film clip for ‘Pear Tree’

Newcastle pop-punk group Eat Your Heart Out have shared a film clip for their track ‘Pear Tree’, serving as a capstone for the band’s ‘Florescence’ era.

Directed by Brandon Lung, the clip was filmed during a gap between lockdowns in late 2020, and jumps between shots of frontwoman Caitlin Henry and guitarist Will Moore performing the track acoustically, and retro-styled vignettes of the pair travelling to a beach with a group of friends.

‘Pear Tree’ first appeared as the penultimate track on Eat Your Heart Out’s debut album ‘Florescence’, released in May of 2019 via Fearless. It marked a drastic leap in style for the band, who typically deal in bold and brash pop-punk bangers.

“‘Pear Tree’ was written entirely in the studio when we were recording ‘Florescence’, as we decided we wanted an acoustic track on the album and we’d never written one for any of our previous releases,” Henry said in a statement.

“The lyrics are based on a poem Will had written about the death of his childhood dog Oscar, and at its core, it is a song about loss and grief.”

Henry also made note of the band’s intention to begin their second album cycle imminently, as she continued: “With this release, we are so excited to close out ‘Florescence’ and move into a new chapter of Eat Your Heart Out!”

Towards the end of 2020, the band teased on social media that they would have “new music coming in 2021”. Back in May, Henry tweeted that she and drummer Jake Cronin had demoed “some of my fav[ourite] tracks we’ve written so far”.