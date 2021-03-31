Echo And The Bunnymen’s Will Sergeant announces memoir, ‘Bunnyman’

Echo And The Bunnymen co-founder Will Sergeant has announced a memoir, Bunnyman.

The guitarist, 62, will detail “what it was really like to be part of one of the most influential and important British bands of the 1980s” with the forthcoming book, as per a press release.

He’ll also look back on growing up in Liverpool during the 1960s and ’70s while recalling personal experiences of the city’s emerging punk scene, before his fortuitous meeting with Bunnymen frontman Ian McCulloch.

Bunnyman: A Memoir is set to be released on July 15 via Constable/Little Brown. You can pre-order it here now.

I’m so pleased to announce my book, Bunnyman, is coming out on the 15th July, I can’t wait for you to read it and let me know what you think.’ Will

you can order your copy here – https://t.co/KhGvuKw5Zd — Echo & the Bunnymen (@Bunnymen) March 31, 2021

An official description reads: “From school-day horrors and mud flinging fun to nights at Liverpool’s punk club, Eric’s, where he saw amongst others The Fall, Joy Division, The Cure, Iggy Pop, Buzzcocks, The Dammed, and thousands of other musicians and bands, Sergeant was fuelled by and thrived on music, ignited by the excitement of punk.

“It was this devotion that led to the birth of the Bunnymen, to the days when he and Ian McCulloch would muck around with reel-to-reel recordings of song ideas in the front room of his dad’s council house, and to finding a community – friends, enemies and many in between – with those who would become post-punk royalty from the likes of Dead Or Alive, Frankie Goes To Hollywood and the Teardrop Explodes to name a few.”

Echo And The Bunnymen were scheduled to embark on a UK headline tour this May, but were forced to postpone the shows earlier this month due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The band are now set to hit the road in February 2022 – you can see the new dates below.

Tue February 01 2022 – SHEFFIELD City Hall

Wed February 02 2022 – LEEDS O2 Academy Birmingham

Fri February 04 2022 – BOURNEMOUTH O2 Academy Bournemouth

Sat February 05 2022 – CARDIFF St Davids Hall

Mon February 07 2022 – LONDON Roundhouse

Wed February 09 2022 – DUBLIN Olympia Theatre

Fri February 11 2022 – NORWICH UEA

Sat February 12 2022 – GATESHEAD Sage

Mon February 14 2022 – LIVERPOOL Philharmonic Hall

Wed February 16 2022 – MANCHESTER Albert Hall

Thu February 17 2022 – NOTTINGHAM Rock City

Sat February 19 2022 – CAMBRIDGE Corn Exchange

Sun February 20 2022 – BRISTOL O2 Academy Bristol

Tue February 22 2022 – LONDON O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

Wed February 23 2022 – NORTHAMPTON Royal and Derngate

Fri February 25 2022 – MANCHESTER Albert Hall

Sat February 26 2022 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy Birmingham

Mon February 28 2022 – GLASGOW Barrowland

Tue March 01 2022 – GLASGOW Barrowland

Wed April 06 2022 – BEXHILL ON SEA De La Warr Pavilion

Echo And The Bunnymen formed back in 1978, and have since released 13 studio albums. Their most recent, ‘The Stars, The Oceans & The Moon’, arrived in 2018.