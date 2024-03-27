Ed Harcourt shares majestic new album title track ‘El Magnifico’

Ed Harcourt has today (March 27) shared the video for ‘El Magnifico’, the title track from his upcoming new album – check it out below.

It follows on from previously released singles ‘Deathless’ and ‘Strange Beauty’, both also taken from the new album.

The latest track was written at his Wolf Cabin studios during the album recording sessions.

The UK singer-songwriter will release his 16th album on March 29, 2024 via his own imprint, Deathless Recordings. It’s available to pre-order or pre-save here.

“I think as a songwriter you do get to a point where you’re aware of your past and what you’ve done,” Harcourt said of ‘El Magnifico”s fresh direction. “It’s knowing what your strengths are, what your weaknesses are, but also knowing how to better yourself by doing things you haven’t done before.”

Check out the new song here:

“I find that I’m always learning,” he added. “When I’m writing with someone else it’s always a total blank canvas so you have to be open to trying new things. It means with every record I do myself it’s got to have something different in it. Every album is always a reaction to the last thing I did. After the ‘Furnaces’, which was quite heavy and experimental, I felt it was time I went back to the source a bit. So maybe there is a sense here of drawing on what people perhaps know me for, but there is also a big step forward.”

Harcourt concluded: “One of the important things with the record for me is that it feels like a combination of everything that I’ve done, yet it’s also opened up so many new possibilities.”

The artist’s most recent LP was the soundscape album ‘Monochrome To Colour’ in 2020.

In other news, Harcourt has announced a short run of in-store shows around in celebration of his album’s release. Check out the full dates below and visit here for tickets.

Ed Harcourt 2024 in-store live shows are:

MARCH

29 – Assai – EDINBURGH

APRIL

2 – Jacaranda – LIVERPOOL

3 – Jumbo – LEEDS

4 – Resident – BRIGHTON

5 – Truck – OXFORD

8 – Banquet – KINGSTON UPON THAMES