Ed Kuepper and Jim White extend national Australian tour

Following a successful first leg of their national tour, the duo of Laughing Clowns’ Ed Kuepper and the Dirty Three‘s Jim White have added more shows to their run throughout June, July and August.

This includes an encore performance in Sydney, taking place at the Factory Theatre, as well as a second show in Melbourne at the Brunswick Ballroom and two new shows in Bellingen.

Folk Bitch Trio will support at the Melbourne shows, while The Holy Soul will open for the Sydney date. Other shows added to the tour since it was first announced include dates in Margaret River, Wollongong, Milton and Archies Creek.

Advertisement

The tour now also includes rescheduled Queensland shows, with COVID restrictions preventing the original Cairns and Gold Coast dates going ahead two weekends prior (June 5 and 6).

These new shows come following Kuepper and White performing two shows in the Studio of the Sydney Opera House on Sunday night (June 13).

White will return to the Opera House this August with his new band Springtime, alongside Tropical Fuck Storm‘s Gareth Liddiard and The Necks‘ Chris Abrahams, as part of VIVID Live. The trio will perform their debut studio album in its entirety at the show.

Ed Kuepper and Jim White’s 2021 tour dates:

JUNE

Wednesday 16 – Eltham, Eltham Hotel

Thursday 17 – Brisbane, The Triffid

Saturday 19 – Eumundi, Imperial Hotel

Thursday 24 – Canberra, The Street

Friday 25 and Saturday 26 – Hobart, MONA

Sunday 27 – Adelaide, The Gov

JULY

Friday 2 – Margaret River, The River Hotel

Saturday 3 – Fremantle, Freo Social

Thursday 8 – Sydney, Factory Theatre

Friday 9 – Wollongong, Music Lounge

Saturday 10 – Milton, Milton Theatre

Thursday 15 – Archies Creek, Caravan Music Club

Friday 16 – Meeniyan, Town Hall

Saturday 17 – Macedon, Railway Hotel

Friday 23 and Saturday 24 – Melbourne, Brunswick Ballroom

AUGUST

Friday 13 – Cairns, Tanks Art Centre

Saturday 14 – Gold Coast, The Sound Lounge

Sunday 15 and Monday 16 – Bellingen, No. 5 Church Street