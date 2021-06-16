Ed Kuepper and Jim White extend national Australian tour

Following a successful first leg of their national tour, the duo of Laughing Clowns’ Ed Kuepper and the Dirty Three‘s Jim White have added more shows to their run throughout June, July and August.
This includes an encore performance in Sydney, taking place at the Factory Theatre, as well as a second show in Melbourne at the Brunswick Ballroom and two new shows in Bellingen.
Folk Bitch Trio will support at the Melbourne shows, while The Holy Soul will open for the Sydney date. Other shows added to the tour since it was first announced include dates in Margaret River, Wollongong, Milton and Archies Creek.
The tour now also includes rescheduled Queensland shows, with COVID restrictions preventing the original Cairns and Gold Coast dates going ahead two weekends prior (June 5 and 6).
These new shows come following Kuepper and White performing two shows in the Studio of the Sydney Opera House on Sunday night (June 13).
White will return to the Opera House this August with his new band Springtime, alongside Tropical Fuck Storm‘s Gareth Liddiard and The Necks‘ Chris Abrahams, as part of VIVID Live. The trio will perform their debut studio album in its entirety at the show.
Ed Kuepper and Jim White’s 2021 tour dates:
JUNE
Wednesday 16 – Eltham, Eltham Hotel
Thursday 17 – Brisbane, The Triffid
Saturday 19 – Eumundi, Imperial Hotel
Thursday 24 – Canberra, The Street
Friday 25 and Saturday 26 – Hobart, MONA
Sunday 27 – Adelaide, The Gov
JULY
Friday 2 – Margaret River, The River Hotel
Saturday 3 – Fremantle, Freo Social
Thursday 8 – Sydney, Factory Theatre
Friday 9 – Wollongong, Music Lounge
Saturday 10 – Milton, Milton Theatre
Thursday 15 – Archies Creek, Caravan Music Club
Friday 16 – Meeniyan, Town Hall
Saturday 17 – Macedon, Railway Hotel
Friday 23 and Saturday 24 – Melbourne, Brunswick Ballroom
AUGUST
Friday 13 – Cairns, Tanks Art Centre
Saturday 14 – Gold Coast, The Sound Lounge
Sunday 15 and Monday 16 – Bellingen, No. 5 Church Street