Ed Kuepper announces joint shows with Dirty Three’s Jim White

Ed Kuepper has announced a string of national shows, kicking off later this year, joined by Dirty Three drummer Jim White.

For the tour, Kuepper and White will perform tracks from Kuepper’s extensive back catalogue, which spans 45 years across his solo work and that with The Saints, Laughing Clowns and The Aints!.

The shows will also mark Kuepper’s first time on stage with White, who he described in a statement as “one of the finest drummers I’ve seen and heard anywhere”. Together, the pair will reinterpret Kuepper’s music for the performance.

Advertisement

Kuepper’s Melbourne show on May 26 is part of the larger RISING arts festival program, which was announced earlier this morning (March 29). In Melbourne, Kuepper will be supported by Mess Esque, a new project by Dirty Three’s Mick Turner and Helen Franzmann, otherwise known as McKisko.

Kuepper will also be visiting most capital cities and a handful of regional hubs across the country. Tickets are on sale through Kuepper’s website.

“I like how Ed Kuepper – like Lou Reed or Bob Dylan – doesn’t want to replay the hits as was and at the same time doesn’t pretend to not have a past nor a future,” White said in a statement.

“In working with the musicians they play with, they revisit their material in new and old ways as well as creating new material and it’s not a binary problem, an ethic that seems relevant to all things to me.”

Earlier this month, Kuepper announced three limited-release compilations on vinyl spanning his solo career, the Laughing Clowns and The Aints!. The records are out May 28 and will be available to purchase through his website.

Ed Kuepper and Jim White’s 2021 tour dates:

Advertisement

MAY

Tuesday 25 – Castlemaine, Bridge Hotel

Wednesday 26 Melbourne, Comedy Theatre

Friday 28 Meeniyan, Meeniyan Town Hall

Saturday 29 – Macedon, Macedon Hotel

JUNE

Friday 4 – Cairns, Tanks Arts Centre

Saturday 5 – Sunshine Coast, Imperial Hotel

Sunday 6 – Gold Coast, Miami Marketta

Thursday 10 – Newcastle, Lizottes

Friday 11 – Wyong, The Arthouse

Saturday 12 – Blue Mountains, Blue Mountains Cultural Centre

Sunday 13 – Sydney, Sydney Opera House (matinee and evening shows)

Wednesday 16 – Eltham, Eltham Hotel

Thursday 17 – Brisbane, Triffid

Thursday 24 – Canberra, The Street

Sunday 27 – Adelaide, The Gov

JULY

Saturday 3 – Fremantle, Fremantle Social Club