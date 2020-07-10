Ed Kuepper, Ash Grunwald and more headline new live music series at The Outpost in Brisbane

A new limited capacity live music series at Brisbane venue The Outpost has been announced, set to launch later this month.

Up Close At The Outpost’s musical lineup is headlined by multiple performances from Ed Kuepper and Ash Grunwald. Joining them is Danny Widdicombe performing Tom Petty’s ‘Wildflowers’ with special guests, Clea, Bobby Alu and more.

Kuepper will perform for two consecutive nights when the series kicks off on July 24, playing from across his Saints, Aints, Laughing Clowns and solo catalogue. He will be taking requests, as has become a recurring trademark of his live shows.

Advertisement

Kuepper’s shows follow his one-off livestream performance of his 1990 solo album ‘Today Wonder’ to mark its 30th anniversary.

Grunwald will perform for two consecutive nights from the 7th of August. Grunwald has been intensely active on the livestream front during the coronavirus pandemic, hosting online music lessons, mentoring and private shows.

Tickets to all of the performances are available through Moshtix here.

The Outpost said in a statement that they were “beyond excited” to welcome patrons back into the venue.

“The last year has been a rollercoaster for both The Outpost and the Brisbane live music scene, however we’ve spent the last few months perfecting our customer experience within the new world order.

“The Outpost will be abiding by all current COVID regulations whilst striving to provide the best event experience you’ve come to expect.”

Advertisement

The Outpost joins fellow Brisbane venues The Triffid and The Zoo in launching limited capacity live music events, following the relaxation of public gathering rules in Queensland. The Triffid’s Cabin Fever festival, headlined by Bernard Fanning and Hatchie, kicks off tonight.