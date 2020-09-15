Ed Moon, Akosia and Jaydean announced for new episode of ‘Introducing’

Live-streamed music series The State of Music – Introducing returns for a fourth instalment later this week, showcasing another three emerging Australian artists.

The show promotes the work of the up-and-coming by having each one introduced by a more established act. Streaming this Friday (September 18) from 7.30pm AEST, the episode will feature singer-songwriter Ed Moon, neo-soul artist Akosia and R&B singer Jaydean. They will be introduced by Matt Corby, Tones And I and Ruel, respectively.

Ed Moon released his latest single, the aptly titled ‘Moon’, just yesterday (September 15). Meanwhile, Akosia made her debut with ‘Don’t Say’ last year and Jaydean received a nomination for 2019 APRA Song of the Year with his debut single, ‘Touch’. His last release was in May with ‘I Don’t Care’.

Advertisement

Introducing is a joint production between the Victorian Government and the Mushroom Group. The episode will be streamed on the Victoria Together website, Facebook page and YouTube channel.

“This new initiative is designed to develop new opportunities and shine a light on 12 of the best emerging artists from our great state of Victoria; across all types of genres and postcodes. It will give musicians the opportunity to be heard not only by their fellow Victorians, but by music lovers from around the globe,” Mushroom Group head Michael Gudinski said in a statement.

Last week’s episode of Introducing highlighted the music of Dallas Woods, Nat Vazer and Ella J. The artists were introduced by Archie Roach, Lime Cordiale and Daryl Braithwaite, respectively.