Ed Sheeran and Elton John set to release joint Christmas single

Ed Sheeran and Elton John are set to collaborate on a new Christmas single this year, the former has revealed.

In an interview with Dutch radio station NPO Radio 2, Sheeran revealed that John reached out to him for the collaboration last year after he discovered that his own Christmas song ‘Step Into Christmas’ had hit the UK Top 10 for the first time ever.

“Elton rang me on Christmas Day to say Merry Christmas. Elton rings me almost every single day,” Sheeran said. “He said, ‘Step Into Christmas is Number 6 in the charts! I want to do another Christmas song – will you do it with me?”

Of what to expect from the song, Sheeran said: “It’s just me and him. It’s great.”

Though he said he initially “didn’t feel like [the song] suited me,” Sheeran said that he was eventually persuaded to take on the collaboration.

“You don’t know if you’ll still be there tomorrow, everything can change overnight,” he said. “I may not be here tomorrow. Why shouldn’t I grab this opportunity?”

Ed Sheeran is set to release his upcoming album ‘=’ on October 29 via Asylum/Atlantic. The singer’s latest single’ Shivers’, which is set to feature on ‘=’, was released last month (September 10) and went on to replace his previous single ‘Bad Habits’ at the top of the UK singles chart the following week (September 17).

John, meanwhile, has collaborated with Stevie Wonder on new track ‘Finish Line’. The track will appear on ‘The Lockdown Sessions’, John’s recently announced collaborations album which will also feature Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa, Eddie Vedder and more.