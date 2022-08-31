Ed Sheeran and Jessie Ware to play fundraiser for Jamal Edwards’ Self Belief Trust

Ed Sheeran and Jessie Ware are among the performers at the first fundraiser for the late Jamal Edwards and his recently-formed Self Belief Trust.

The hugely influential SB.TV founder passed away in London in February at the age of 31. Ed Sheeran, Chelsea FC and Dave were among those to pay tribute to Edwards.

The following month, the Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust was set up by his family with an aim to “honour [Edwards’] memory and continue his legacy” through “[supporting] those causes that mattered most to Jamal”: combatting homelessness, supporting people with mental health issues and providing young people with essential life skills.

Advertisement

On September 20, the Self Belief Trust will hold its inaugural fundraising event at the new HERE at Outernet venue in central London, hosted by Terry Crews.

Alongside prominent music industry figures and former colleagues of Edwards’, Sheeran and Ware will perform alongside Max Cyrus.

All funds raised at the event will go to the Self Belief Fund, with a new scheme being set up to tackle homelessness, creating a back-to-work scheme and scholarship programme for young people at risk of homelessness.

The event will begin with a champagne reception before a three-course meal and an afterparty including a Roman Kemp DJ set. Prizes on offer include tours of Abbey Road Studios, a meal for two with Idris Elba and VIP tickets to London Fashion Week 2023.

Speaking of the event, the trust’s CEO Tracey Parry-Knight said: “Jamal made it his personal mission to open doors for others to walk through. To help people through life, to love and to laugh. I’m really looking forward to this event as an opportunity to bring those who loved Jamal, from across the music and media industries, together in one room to raise vital funds for the causes that he was most passionate about. This is his legacy and it’s sure to be an inspiring evening.”

Advertisement

Edwards’ mother Brenda shared a link to a GoFundMe page upon the announcement of the trust, which explained more about the aims of the organisation.

“Jamal no longer being here has left a huge impact on the lives of his family, friends and all those he supported and lifted in his unique and humble way,” the page’s accompanying statement read. “Jamal lived his life staying true to himself, providing a platform for all to showcase what made them special whilst encouraging all to believe in themselves to achieve their full potential.

“Every Christmas day for at least the last 10 years, Jamal would spend the entire day helping out at a homeless shelter,” the statement continues. “Over 270,000 people are homeless in the UK today. The Trust will look to establish a network of ‘Self Belief’ Houses with the aim of offering individuals who are living rough a roof over their heads. There will be programmes to help tackle mental health issues they may face as well as the means to get back on their feet. The House will offer specialised programmes designed to address issues of self-confidence and other psychological challenges residents may face.”

The Trust will also focus “its energy and resources” on building The SB Academy, which will “continue the mission started by Jamal of hosting specialised programmes aimed at helping young people from underprivileged backgrounds prepare themselves for adult life, providing them with essential life skills training, supported by an access to industry programme”.

You can donate to The Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust here.