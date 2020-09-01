Ed Sheeran announces birth of daughter: “We are completely in love”

Ed Sheeran has announced the birth of his daughter, Lyra.

The singer confirmed the arrival of his first child with wife Cherry Seaborn in an Instagram post on Tuesday morning (September 1).

Sharing a photo of a blanket and some baby boots, he wrote: “Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you… Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter – Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

“We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x.”

Lyra’s arrival comes after the singer confirmed his marriage to Cherry in late 2019.

He also announced last year that he would be taking a break from music following the conclusion of his ‘Divide’ tour.

“Hello all. Gonna go on another break again,” he shared on Instagram. “The Divide era and tour changed my life in so many ways, but now it’s all over it’s time to go out and see some more of the world.

“I’ve been a bit non-stop since 2017 so I’m just gonna take a breather to travel, write and read. I’ll be off all social media until it’s time to come back.”

He added: “To my family and friends, see ya when I see ya, and to my fans, thank you for always being amazing. I promise to be back with some new music when the time is right, and I’ve lived a little more to actually have something to write about.”