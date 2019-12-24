Ed Sheeran announces break from music to “live a little more”

Ed Sheeran has announced that he’s taking a well-deserved break from music and social media after concluding touring for his third album ‘Divide‘ earlier this year.

The singer made the announcement on Christmas Eve in an Instagram statement captioned “BRB”.

Ed wrote: “Hello all. Gonna go on another break again. The Divide era and tour changed my life in so many ways, but now it’s all over it’s time to go out and see some more of the world.

“I’ve been a bit non stop since 2017 so I’m just gonna take a breather to travel, write and read. I’ll be off all social media until it’s time to come back.

“To all my family and friends, see ya when I see ya – and to my fans, thank you for always being amazing, I promise to be back with some new music when the time is right and I’ve lived a little more to actually have something to write about.”

“Lots of love x.”

Sheeran also changed his profile picture to ‘BRB’, further confirming the news of his break.

Ed’s break comes after he was recently named the UK’s artist of the decade.

The ‘Shape of You’ singer achieved the huge milestone after scoring a combined run of 12 number one albums and singles between 2010 and 2019 – more than any other artist in the UK.

But in one final treat for fans before the hiatus, he yesterday confirmed when he married wife Cherry Seaborn.

While Sheeran has previously confirmed that the pair tied the knot, the video for Ella Mai collaboration ‘Put It All On Me’, sees him and Seaborn featuring in a series of videos which tell the love stories of couples from across the globe.

“Back in high school, Ed & Cherry were crushing hard,” a message alongside their clip states.

“They made out at the castle on the hill. A few years ago they reconnected, there were fireworks. They married in January 2019.”

Sheeran was also named alongside Drake as one of Spotify’s most streamed artists of the decade.