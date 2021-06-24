Ed Sheeran announces week-long ‘The Late Late Show’ residency

Ed Sheeran has announced a week-long residency on the The Late Late Show With James Corden next week.

The singer is set to drop his comeback single ‘Bad Habits’ tomorrow (June 25), telling fans recently: “I’ve been working away in the studio over recent months and I can’t wait for you to hear ‘Bad Habits’.

“I always aim to push myself and my music in new directions and hopefully you’ll hear that on the new single. Feels great to be back!”

Addressing his viewers this week, Late Late Show host Corden confirmed that Sheeran will appear on his show all next week.

“All next week the one, the only Ed Sheeran is going to be on the show every night,” Corden said. “A full week of Ed. We’re going to do comedy, we’re going to chat, he’s going to play…

“Ed Sheeran’s going to be our musical guest every night of the week. Plus, right here on The Late Late Show, he’s going to do the television debut of his brilliant new single ‘Bad Habits'”.

Earlier this month Sheeran signed Maisie Peters to his label, Gingerbread Man Records.

“She’s a very special artist who continues to push her storytelling in new directions,” Sheeran said of Peters. “We had a few great writing sessions together and from there I knew I had to work with her. Can’t wait for you to hear her debut album.”