Ed Sheeran buys strangers drinks on NYC bar crawl to celebrate ‘Autumn Variations’ album release

Ed Sheeran has celebrated the release of his new album ‘Autumn Variations‘ by buying strangers drinks on a bar crawl around New York City.

The pop star posted a video on his Instagram yesterday (September 29) explaining that he was out to mark the release with a boozy knees-up.

“Right, to celebrate my album release I’m gonna pub crawl, go in random bars and drinks are on me for the next six hours…let’s… GO!” he said in the video.

He added later: “We’re in the first bar, I’m on the first drink. I have got everyone a drink in the bar…but we’re not there yet.”

Sheeran was then seen getting onto a subway train before being in a much livelier bar where people were playing beer pong. In one shot the musician was seen setting up lines of shots on a bar.

The artist eventually ended up in Greenwich Village’s Off the Wagon where he set up more shots and partied into the night.

“We’re done for the night…we started out, the place…they weren’t feeling it. The next place? Weren’t feeling it either. We got on the subway, and then… here we are. I’m very drunk right now. Very drunk,” he said at the end of the video [quotes via MusicNews].

‘Autumn Variations’ is Sheeran’s seventh studio album and his second album released this year, following ‘–‘ (‘Subtract’).

NME wasn’t overly impressed by the singer’s latest project. Thomas Smith wrote in his two-star review that the album is “cloying”, describing it as a “snoozer” of a listen.

“‘Autumn Variations’ is akin to aimlessly swiping through Instagram, blurry snaps of followers’ leafy happenings whizzing past in a distracted daze,” part of the review read elsewhere. See what Smith did enjoy about the album here.

In other news, Ed Townsend’s estate has officially withdrawn their appeal in the years-long Sheeran plagiarism lawsuit that was first filed in 2016 and was seemingly put to rest in May with Sheeran being awarded the victory.