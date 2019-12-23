Ed Sheeran confirms wedding date in new ‘Put It All On Me’ video

Ed Sheeran has released a new music video which sees him seemingly confirming when he married wife Cherry Seaborn.

Sheeran’s video for ‘Put It All On Me’, a collaboration with Ella Mai, sees him telling the love stories of couples from across the globe.

In one clip, he is seen together with wife Cherry in their kitchen as they dance together and then share a kiss.

“Back in high school, Ed & Cherry were crushing hard,” a message alongside their clip states.

“They made out at the castle on the hill. A few years ago they reconnected, there were fireworks. They married in January 2019.”

Sheeran, who has remained private about his relationship with Seaborn, confirmed that they were engaged at the start of 2018.

“Got myself a fiancée just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well x,” he wrote.

In July 2019 he confirmed they had tied the knot, but did not say when the ceremony took place.

Meanwhile, Sheeran was recently named the UK’s artist of the decade.

The ‘Shape of You’ singer achieved the huge milestone after scoring a combined run of 12 number one albums and singles between 2010 and 2019 – more than any other artist in the UK.