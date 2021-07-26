Ed Sheeran considered retirement from music following his daughter’s birth

Ed Sheeran has revealed that he almost retired from music following the birth of his daughter.

The singer took a lengthy career break in 2019 and considered making it permanent when his wife Cherry Seaborn gave birth to the couple’s first child, a daughter called Lyra, last September.

Sheeran has now told SiriusXM: “I stopped playing music for a bit. And music is entirely me as a person. Then I had my daughter and I was like: ‘Right, that’s it. This is me. I am probably just going to be a dad. I am not going to play music anymore'”.

But, after putting a lot of “time and effort” into the early days of fatherhood, Sheeran said that going back to work has allowed him to set a good example to his daughter.

“Then I was suddenly like: it is more important for my daughter to grow up knowing that her parents have a work ethic?” he said.

“I slowly got back into music that way and the creative process started flowing again.”

Sheeran returned last month with ‘Bad Habits’, the first single from his upcoming fourth album.

The singer recently opened up about performing for the England football team last month, saying that it will be a hard moment to beat.

The star headed to the national team’s St George’s Park HQ to give them a private performance in June during the Euro 2020 tournament.

Meanwhile, the singer-songwriter recently announced that he will sponsor the shirts of his boyhood club, Ipswich Town.