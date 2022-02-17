Ed Sheeran given green light to build crypt under chapel on his Suffolk estate

Ed Sheeran has reportedly been given the green light to build a crypt under the floor of a chapel on his estate in Suffolk.

The singer submitted a planning application to East Suffolk Council in December in regards to his estate, which is located near the town of Framlingham and close to where Sheeran grew up.

As The Guardian reports, Sheeran is seeking permission to construct a crypt in the nave of the chapel, which itself has been described as a “private place of retreat for contemplation and prayer”.

Advertisement

The chapel, which is still under construction after it was finally approved in 2019 following setbacks, is set to be flint-lined and feature a lead roof, stained-glass windows and a spiral-stair tower.

The chapel’s crypt, which is the subject of this latest planning application, would be a 1.8-by-2.7 metre “burial zone beneath (penetration through slab)” the chapel’s ground floor.

The Sun reports that Sheeran has now been given the all-clear by East Suffolk Council’s environmental and conservation officials, despite a staunch objection from one local resident.

Local councillors will now have the final say on whether Sheeran’s plans for the crypt will be officially approved.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Sheeran’s unlikely collaboration with Cradle Of Filth is still a possibility, according to the band’s frontman Dani Filth.

“Ed’s expressed a desire to be part of a song, and we’re currently looking at some options, and that’s about as far as it’s got,” Filth told Heavy Consequence this week.