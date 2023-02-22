Ed Sheeran launches his own hot sauce range ‘Tingly Teds’

Ed Sheeran has launched ‘Tingly Teds’, his own range of hot sauce.

The sauce comes in two flavours, ‘Tingly’ and ‘Xtra Tingly’, and has been developed by the singer over the last two years.

“I love sauces, that’s no secret,” he said in a statement. “But the older I’ve got, the more I love and need spice with every single meal.

“I travel a lot, so having a bottle in my suitcase wherever I go that can spice up any and every meal seemed like a good idea. I knew I didn’t wanna do a watery hot sauce, as they usually all get relegated to the same shelf of other random hot sauces. I wanted to make a sauce that took the same pride of place as ketchup.”

He added: “I had a year of whittling down the perfect flavours with a great mixing team, and we settled on two absolute belters. The tingly and the xtra tingly. I’ve had them on tour with me recently to try them with all sorts of meals, and there really isn’t anything they don’t go with (except bananas, don’t do that).

“I’m so excited to bring this product out, it’s genuinely something I use every day on all three meals. I hope you love them as much as I do x.”

Elsewhere, King Charles was reportedly “very keen” on having Sheeran perform at his Coronation this year alongside Adele.

The new monarch will be officially coronated on May 7, the day after he takes over from the late Queen Elizabeth II who died last year.

According to sources close to the project (via OK!), the King asked the team behind the event to reach out to the two superstar musicians to try and have them involved. Sheeran was unable to make the concert due to logistics and previous touring commitments.

The singer is currently on a tour of Australia and New Zealand, and delivered an impromptu performance at Hobbiton – the outdoor set used during the filming of the Lord of the Rings franchise, during the tour.

A video posted by Hobbiton’s operators on TikTok shows Sheeran performing his song ‘I See Fire’ – which appeared on the soundtrack for 2013 film The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug – at the tour’s final stop, the Green Dragon Inn. “We had an unexpected guest at The Green Dragon Inn tonight,” the Hobbiton TikTok account captioned the post.

Following the New Zealand and Australian legs, Sheeran will take his ‘Mathematics’ tour to North America in May, performing at venues throughout the States until it concludes in Los Angeles in September.