Ed Sheeran launches limited edition ‘Autumn Variations’ acoustic guitar

Ed Sheeran has launched a new limited edition ‘Autumn Variations’ acoustic guitar that fans can purchase now – check it out below.

Posting on Instagram, Sheeran said he wanted to mark the release of his last album, ‘Autumn Variations‘ with the launching of a new acoustic guitar.

Sheeran launched a line of signature acoustic guitars in 2019 with Northern Irish guitar company, Lowden. In an interview with the company’s founder owner George Lowden at their launch in 2019, Sheeran said how it’s “any kid’s dream” to have a signature guitar [via Rolling Stone].

Sheeran wrote on Instagram this week: “Wanted to mark the release of Autumn Variations with a guitar release, this is only available for this autumn and it’s unlike any guitar we’ve released before with @sheeranguitars. It’s a limited run for a limited time, hope you guys love it as much as I do.”

You can check out the full line of Sheeran’s guitars here.

Sheeran recently released a live bonus version of his latest studio album ‘Autumn Variations’. Subtitled ‘(Fan Living Room Sessions)’, the project notably saw Sheeran recording live renditions of each of the album’s tracks in the homes of some of his fans.

“We did 14 houses over 2 days and it was such a fun way to meet fans but also record an entire live album,” Sheeran noted in a social media post, thanking fans for welcoming him despite giving “zero notice”. ‘Autumn Variations’ is Sheeran’s second album of 2023, following May’s ‘-’ (subtract).

In other news, BTS singer Jungkook has revealed that his upcoming debut album ‘Golden’ will feature a song written by Sheeran titled ‘Yes or No’. The star-studded album will also boast collaborations with French producer and rapper DJ Snake and Major Lazer among others, including a track written by Shawn Mendes titled ‘Hate You’.