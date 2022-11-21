Ed Sheeran’s ‘Full Circle’ tour documentary to premiere in Australia this week

A documentary chronicling Ed Sheeran’s worldwide ‘Mathematics’ tour is set to premiere on Australian TV this week.

Titled Ed Sheeran: Full Circle, the documentary lifts footage from multiple shows on the singer’s tour, which came in support of his four equation-named albums – the last of which, ‘=’, arrived last year. The tour kicked off in Ireland in April of this year, with Full Circle largely documenting the singer’s five performances at London’s Wembley Stadium in June and July.

The documentary will premiere on Channel 9 and 9Now this Thursday (November 24) at 9:15pm, following the broadcast of this year’s ARIA Awards. Watch the trailer for Ed Sheeran: Full Circle below:

Advertisement

Ed Sheeran’s ‘Mathematics’ tour will next embark on its Australasian leg in February, undertaking three dates in New Zealand before performances in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth. After that, Sheeran will head to North America, wrapping up the tour in California by September of next year.

Sheeran will be joined on the Australian dates by support acts Maisie Peters and Budjerah, the latter of whom said in an interview with NME that the experience of working with Sheeran “was good because it really expanded my skills with my voice.” Speaking of Full Circle in a press release, Mushroom Group CEO Matt – who co-produced the documentary – said it is “a must-watch for any Ed Sheeran or live music fan.”

“This tour brings to life one of, if not the biggest and most complex touring productions ever,” Gudinski said. “Full Circle takes you behind the scenes and gives you an exclusive look at how Ed and his team have pulled this spectacular show together and delivered the fans an amazing live experience.”

Last month, Sheeran revealed plans for a separate documentary about his life, which he’s currently in the midst of shooting. “We are shooting a documentary at the moment about my life,” the pop star told The Sun, “and there was a big conversation about what we include… As long as it’s honest and it links in with a theme of something that’s in a song.”