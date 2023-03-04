Ed Sheeran paid tribute to Michael Gudinski and Shane Warne at record-breaking Melbourne show

Ed Sheeran performed for a record-breaking 107,000 punters at his show in Melbourne on Thursday (March 2), and during the set, he paid tribute to two late Australian icons: close friend and mentor Michael Gudinski, and cricketing great Shane Warne.

For his two shows at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) – the second of which went down last night (March 3) – Sheeran took advantage of a unique “in the round”-style stage design. The MCG has a usual capacity of 100,000 punters for concerts, but in freeing up an extra corner of the grandstands, Sheeran was able to welcome in 7,000 additional fans.

Because of it, Thursday’s show broke the record for most tickets sold to a single concert at the MCG. He played 23 songs during the night, dedicating ‘Visiting Hours’ to Gudinski and ‘The A Team’ to Warne (as reported by The Sydney Morning Herald). ‘Visiting Hours’ was itself written as a dedication to the late Mushroom Records founder, who died in March of 2021 at the age of 68.

According to the Herald Sun, Sheeran also paid a private tribute to Gudinski at his memorial statue in Melbourne. Joined by Gudinski’s son Matt, Sheeran said of the Australian music icon: “He was in my tour insurance that basically if anything ever happened to him, I could cancel as many gigs as possible and go and be with his family.”

Sheeran also noted that it was the late Gudinski who encouraged him to perform at the MCG: “Michael said, ‘We’ll do the MCG next time and it has to be in the round.’ I remember being like, ‘Oh, I’ve never really played in the round and I don’t really wanna take a risk.’”

In a press statement on the sales record Sheeran broke before the first show, Matt Gudinski said: “Ed loves to break a record and he’s smashed this one. It’s phenomenal that more than 200,000 people will see this amazing show at our iconic MCG. Melbourne is set for two incredibly special nights with one of the greatest performers ever.”

Sheeran’s Australian tour will continue in Adelaide this coming Tuesday (March 7) before wrapping up in Perth next Sunday (March 12). It comes amid the announcement of his new album, ‘-’ (pronounced “subtract”), which is due out on May 5 via Asylum/Atlantic.