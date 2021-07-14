Ed Sheeran says he “would not be opposed to creating” a death metal album

Ed Sheeran has discussed the possibility that he might one day write a metal album, saying it’s “something I would not be opposed to creating”.

Hot on the heels of his new single ‘Bad Habits’, Sheeran spoke to The Sun about his formative explorations into the genre, where he revealed that he “was really into death metal as a kid”.

“I listened to Cradle Of Filth and Slipknot and all that stuff,” he said. “I’m not saying I could ever step into that world. I learnt all those riffs on guitar as a kid. That’s something I’ve never thought about doing — but something I would not be opposed to creating.”

Cradle Of Filth frontman Dani Filth has responded to Sheeran’s mention of the band on Instagram, saying: “I’ll believe it when I see it. Fellow Suffolk lad could come good in the end. ‘Dracula’s Castle On The Hill’ anyone?”

Sheeran’s affinity for blast beats and breakdowns has been well-documented over the years. In 2013, he joked to MTV that he’d been working on a rap-metal album – and though such a project never materialised, he has been spotted hanging out with the likes of Korn frontman Brian ‘Head’ Welch.

A 2015 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon also saw Sheeran perform acoustic pop covers of heavy metal songs, including ‘Break Stuff’ by Limp Bizkit, advertising a fake album titled ‘Death Sheeran’.

Sheeran released his latest single, ‘Bad Habits’, last month. His first solo offering in almost four years, the track subsequently became Sheeran’s 10th UK Number One single. It’s reportedly set to appear on his as-yet-unannounced fifth studio album, which Sheeran has also said will contain features from Australian artists Kylie Minogue and Jimmy Barnes.