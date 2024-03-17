Ed Sheeran sings in Punjabi during concert in Mumbai

Ed Sheeran sang in Punjabi for the first time during his show in Mumbai last night (March 16), alongside the Indian popstar Diljit Dosanjh.

Sheeran was playing at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in the Indian city, where he invited Dosanjh on stage with him to sing the latter’s song ‘Lover’.

The ‘Shape of You’ singer sang his lines in Punjabi, receiving cheers from the crowd. Check out the clip below:

“Got to bring out Diljit Dosanjh tonight in Mumbai and sing in Punjabi for the first time. I’ve had such an incredible time in India, more to come!” Sheeran posted on Instagram after the show.

Sheeran has been flying between Asia and the UK every week during the Asian leg of his ‘+ – = ÷ x’ tour, which wrapped up with the Mumbai date last night.

Dosanjh, a major star in his home country, has also collaborated with Sia in the past, releasing the collaborative single ‘Hass Hass’.

See some reactions to the Sheeran/Dosanjh collaboration below:

First Diljit made Sia sing in Punjabi and now Ed Sheeran 😮 No words left to explain the levels this man has taken PUNJABI MUSIC to 🔥 #DiljitDosanjh #EdSheeran pic.twitter.com/6ZsTsBZL0n — Siddharth (@SidKeVichaar) March 16, 2024

first sia now ed sheeran singing in punjabi. diljit dosanjh, you've rocked my world — Jahnavi (@perpetuallonerr) March 17, 2024

2024 is all about insane crossovers and diljit dosanjh and ed sheeran singing lover was seriously not on my bingo list but only punjabi boi can make this happen. ayo this is crazy😭 pic.twitter.com/uV5TBLOBkc — desiburgerbacha (@shortiekiddo28) March 16, 2024

