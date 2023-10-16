Ed Sheeran’s tax bill revealed

Ed Sheeran‘s latest tax bill has been revealed.

The singer-songwriter saw his earnings hit £18.3million in 2022, marking an increase of £8.4million compared to the previous year, The Mirror reports.

That meant that the pop titan paid most of his pay rise – £8million – in tax last year. It equates to paying tax of £158,917 per week.

Advertisement

Sheeran was previously asked about his wealth in a 2017 interview with OK! Magazine.

He said: “It is ‘earn a penny, spend a penny’ with me. As soon as it comes in, it goes out. I don’t have that much value on it. I place more value on my friends and family being OK. A lot of my money goes to charity or to children’s hospitals near where I live. I have enough to be comfortable and the rest goes to help people.”

Regarding his net worth, the songwriter has £52million in the funds of Ed Sheeran Ltd, as shown by Companies House. It turned over £23.6million last year, £34.1million in 2021 and £31.6million in 2019.

Meanwhile, Sheeran has been announced as the first headliner for next year’s installment of Rock in Rio Lisbon.

The 2024 edition of the event will mark the festival’s 20th anniversary, with Sheeran set to headline the 80,000 capacity Parque Tejo Lisboa on June 16.

Advertisement

The festival will be held over two weekends in the Portuguese capital, from 15-16 and 22-23 June 2024. It will be the first time it has been held at the new venue, having previously been housed at the Parque da Bela Vista.