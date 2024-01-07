Ed Sheeran wins his first Emmy for his ‘Ted Lasso’ song

Ed Sheeran has won his first Emmy thanks to music that he wrote for TV show Ted Lasso.

Back in October 2021, it was revealed that the superstar was asked to write music for the show’s third season. The show also commissioned Eurovision runner up Sam Ryder to write a song, called ‘Fought & Lost’.

Both Ryder and Sheeran were nominated for Emmys. However, it was Sheeran that won the award for Oustanding Music and Lyrics for his song ‘A Beautiful Game’. He shares the award with co-writers Max Martin and Foy Vance.

Sheeran beat songs from Ginny & Georgia, The L Word: Generation Q, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel as well as Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

Sheeran recently made a surprise appearance at The Darkness’ London gig. He played an opening set for the Suffolk band, and joined them on stage to duet ‘Love Is Only A Feeling’.

This is not the first surprise appearance Sheeran has made; last November, he starred alongside 50 Cent to play ‘Shape of You’ at the rap legend’s show.

Meanwhile, it was announced that Sheeran will headline Lisbon’s Rock In Rio 2024. Other headliners announced for the June festival include Scorpions and Doja Cat. It will be the 20th anniversary of the festival, held at the 80,000 capacity Parque Tejo Lisboa.

Camila Cabello, Evanescence, Extreme, Calum Scott, Luísa Sonza, Pedro Sampaio, Jão and Fernando Daniel have also been announced to play. Tickets are on sale now – get yours here.