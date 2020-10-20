Watch Netherlands’ tallest church tower pay a musical tribute to Eddie Van Halen

The tallest church tower in the Netherlands recently played host to a unique musical tribute to the late Eddie Van Halen — check out the carillon performance below.

Van Halen, who was born in the Netherlands, passed away earlier this month at the age of 65 following a battle with cancer.

Carillonneur Malgosia Fiebig paid tribute to the late guitarist on October 10 by performing a special medley on the carillon of the Dom Tower in Utrecht, which is the tallest church tower in the country.

Fiebig’s tribute medley included renditions of ‘Why Can’t This Be Love’, ‘Love Walks In’ and ‘Jump’, and you can watch as the sounds of the Dom Tower’s carillon ring out around the streets of Utrecht in the below video.

Last week, a street artist paid tribute to Van Halen by briefly turning the Van Siclen Avenue subway station in Brooklyn, New York into ‘Van Halen Avenue’.

After he paid a similar tribute to the late US Supreme Court judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg last month, street artist Adrian Wilson explained that he initially hoped that someone else would pay tribute to Van Halen with a similar subway station stunt in New York.

“Come on people,” he wrote in the caption on his @Plannedalism account. “I even explained on TV how this works and how easy it is. A famous person dies, look up the name of a subway stop and put a sticker over it to memorialise the person. It’s that easy!”

Van Halen’s former bandmate Sammy Hagar recently admitted that the guitarist’s death would’ve been “way too much” for him to process had the two not settled their long-standing feud earlier this year.