Eddie Vedder announces tracklist for his new solo album ‘Earthling’

Eddie Vedder has announced further details of his forthcoming new solo album ‘Earthling’.

The Pearl Jam frontman previously confirmed that his first new solo record in 11 years, which has been produced by Andrew Wyatt, would be arriving on February 11.

Vedder has now announced the official tracklist for ‘Earthling’, confirming that the album will feature 13 new tracks – including the two previously released singles ‘Long Way’ and ‘The Haves’.

The record will be available for digital pre-order on Friday (January 14), which will also see the release of the third ‘Earthling’ single, ‘Brother The Cloud’. You can hear a snippet of that track below.

You can see the tracklist for Eddie Vedder’s ‘Earthling’ album below.

‘Invincible’ ‘Long Way’ ‘Power of Right’ ‘Brother the Cloud’ ‘Fallout Today’ ‘The Dark’ ‘The Haves’ ‘Good and Evil’ ‘Rose of Jericho’ ‘Try’ ‘Picture’ ‘Mrs. Mills’ ‘On My Way’

Vedder will promote ‘Earthling’ later this year during a US tour, where he will be backed by a band called The Earthlings.

The group will include The Frames’ Glen Hansard on guitar and backing vocals, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, former RHCP guitarist (and current Pearl Jam touring member) Josh Klinghoffer, Jane’s Addiction bassist Chris Chaney and producer Andrew Wyatt.

Vedder previously performed with the likes of Smith and Klinghoffer during an impromptu festival set in California back in September. The band covered songs by R.E.M. and Prince during the performance.